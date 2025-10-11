"What a waste of a wicket" - Twitter reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal's run out after mix-up with Shubman Gill in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test 

Team India opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, was run out for 175 after a major mix-up with skipper Shubman Gill on Day 2 of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, October 11. The southpaw was miles off his crease after Gill sent him back midway during the 92nd over of the innings.
After a dominant opening day and optimal batting conditions on offer, Jaiswal was expected to pile on runs to his overnight score of 173. He opened the day with a couple of singles, but his aspirations for a potential third double hundred ended with some misfortune.
Jaiswal tapped a full delivery straight to mid-off and darted off for a quick single, expecting Gill to reciprocate. The skipper, however, was not on the same wavelength, and was not in favor of the risky run. He conveyed the call to his partner relatively early, but the opener was halfway down the pitch by that time.
The fielder sent in the throw towards the striker's end, where wicket-keeper Tevin Imlach ran forward to dislodge the bails. Although Jaiswal was nowhere near making his ground, the glovesman's actions were arguably contentious. He had failed to collect the ball cleanly before going on to complete the run out.
Despite the ball clearly slipping out of the gloves, there was some contact between the two when the bails were off, which made it a legitimate dismissal, although just barely.
Jaiswal was clearly unhappy with Shubman Gill, and exchanged a few words, before begrudgingly walking back to the pavilion.
Fans were divided over the entire debacle, with some suggesting that Gill should have responded to Jaiswal's call, while others opining that the skipper was in the right to deny such a risky run. Have a look at some of the reactions right here:
At the time of writing, Team India are placed at 356-3 in the 98th over, with Nitish Kumar Reddy promoted to No.5.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was involved in a similar run-out during the Boxing Day Test against Australia in 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series
The opening batter was run out after a mix-up with Virat Kohli during the first innings of the Boxing Day Test against Australia in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
On that occasion, Jaiswal had run off eagerly after tapping a Scott Boland delivery to mid on. Kohli, however, had his back turned to the opening batter as Cummins threw the ball to Alex Carey to complete the runout.
