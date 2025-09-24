"What a waste of a world-class player!" - Fans fume as Sanju Samson dropped to No. 8 in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

In a dramatic turn of events, Sanju Samson was dropped to No. 8 by the team management in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel were promoted ahead of the wicketkeeper-batter in the batting order, drawing reactions from the fans. As a result, the defending champions maintained the left-hand, right-hand combination. Notably, Samson's services with the bat weren't needed as the Men in Blue lost only six wickets in the end.

Ad

The surprise move came after Samson managed just 13 runs off 17 balls while batting against Pakistan at No. 5. The Kerala batter, however, slammed 56 off 45 deliveries against Oman after being promoted to No. 3.

Notably, vice-captain Shubman Gill has replaced Samson for the opening role at the Asia Cup 2025. The change came as Samson managed just 51 runs in five innings against England in the T20I series at home earlier this year. The right-handed batter, though, slammed three centuries as an opener in T20Is last year, including back-to-back tons against Bangladesh.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X blasted the Indian team management for dropping Samson in the batting order. Some of them even suggested that the management use Jitesh Sharma for the specific role instead of experimenting with Samson in the lower middle order. One user wrote:

"Sanju Samson, a top-order batter, will bat at No. 8. What a waste of a world-class player! If India loses this match, the real clown will be this management!"

Ad

Another user commented:

"Sanju Samson at 8th, Why? He is a batsman. Show some respect."

A third user added:

"Sanju Samson is an opener or a number 3 batsman. India is experimenting with him in other positions, and if he fails there, they might drop him for not performing well."

Here are a few more reactions:

𝔸𝕁𝔸𝕐 𝕁𝔸ℕ𝔾𝕀𝔻 @iamajayjangirr What’s the logic behind batting Sanju Samson at No. 8? Jitesh would be a far better fit for that role. #INDvsBAN #AsiaCup2025

Ad

Dinda Academy @academy_dinda Justice for Sanju Samson Batting alongside Kuldeep and Bumrah 😭

Ad

Troll cricket unlimitedd @TUnlimitedd If Sanju Samson is going to bat at 8 it is pointless playing him as he is primarily a top order batter, play Jitesh Sharma instead.

Ad

Sanju Samson doesn't get to bat as India post 168/6 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Sanju Samson didn't come out to bat as India posted 168/6 in their allotted 20 overs against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. Opener Abhishek Sharma continued his purple patch with the bat, scoring 75 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 202.70, including five maximums and six boundaries. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill chipped in with 29 off 19 balls, comprising a six and two fours. The duo put on a 77-run stand for the opening wicket.

Ad

Hardik Pandya provided the finishing touches with the bat, scoring 38 runs off 29 balls, hitting one six and four boundaries. Meanwhile, Axar Patel stayed unbeaten on 10 off 15 deliveries. Rishad Hossain starred with the ball for Bangladesh, returning with figures of 2/27 in his three overs.

Follow the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match live score and updates on Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news