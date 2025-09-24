"What a waste of a world-class player!" - Fans fume as Sanju Samson dropped to No. 8 in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

In a dramatic turn of events, Sanju Samson was dropped to No. 8 by the team management in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel were promoted ahead of the wicketkeeper-batter in the batting order, drawing reactions from the fans. As a result, the defending champions maintained the left-hand, right-hand combination. Notably, Samson's services with the bat weren't needed as the Men in Blue lost only six wickets in the end.
The surprise move came after Samson managed just 13 runs off 17 balls while batting against Pakistan at No. 5. The Kerala batter, however, slammed 56 off 45 deliveries against Oman after being promoted to No. 3.
Notably, vice-captain Shubman Gill has replaced Samson for the opening role at the Asia Cup 2025. The change came as Samson managed just 51 runs in five innings against England in the T20I series at home earlier this year. The right-handed batter, though, slammed three centuries as an opener in T20Is last year, including back-to-back tons against Bangladesh.
Fans on X blasted the Indian team management for dropping Samson in the batting order. Some of them even suggested that the management use Jitesh Sharma for the specific role instead of experimenting with Samson in the lower middle order. One user wrote:
"Sanju Samson, a top-order batter, will bat at No. 8. What a waste of a world-class player! If India loses this match, the real clown will be this management!"
Another user commented:
"Sanju Samson at 8th, Why? He is a batsman. Show some respect."
A third user added:
"Sanju Samson is an opener or a number 3 batsman. India is experimenting with him in other positions, and if he fails there, they might drop him for not performing well."
Here are a few more reactions:
Sanju Samson doesn't get to bat as India post 168/6 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match
Sanju Samson didn't come out to bat as India posted 168/6 in their allotted 20 overs against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. Opener Abhishek Sharma continued his purple patch with the bat, scoring 75 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 202.70, including five maximums and six boundaries. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill chipped in with 29 off 19 balls, comprising a six and two fours. The duo put on a 77-run stand for the opening wicket.
Hardik Pandya provided the finishing touches with the bat, scoring 38 runs off 29 balls, hitting one six and four boundaries. Meanwhile, Axar Patel stayed unbeaten on 10 off 15 deliveries. Rishad Hossain starred with the ball for Bangladesh, returning with figures of 2/27 in his three overs.
