What will be the DLS targets for Pakistan if overs are reduced in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match?

The rain-hit high-voltage Asia Cup game between India and Pakistan is currently underway at Pallekele in Sri Lanka (Saturday, September 2). The match has already been subject to multiple delays as rain has continued to play hide and seek.

In the game, India opted to bat first, but the Men in Green bundled them out for 266 in 48.5 overs. Pakistan are chasing 267 in their allotted 50 overs.

With continuous drizzle after the innings break, the groundsmen were forced to completely cover the ground.

There is a huge prospect of the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method deciding the outcome of the match. Otherwise, the rain could have the final say, which would only dampen the enthusiasm of the Indo-Pak fans. At least two more overs need to be bowled for a result in the game.

If the overs get reduced, Babar Azam and Co. will have to chase a lower target. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Men in Green will have to chase 254 in 45 overs, 239 in 40 overs, 203 in 30 overs, and 155 in 20 overs, depending on the duration of the rain break.

Check over-wise DLS targets below:

Pakistan's overall target against India in the 2023 Asia Cup showdown as per the DLS method.

Interestingly, the last Indo-Pak match (in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England) was also affected by rain. The Men in Blue won the game by 89 runs via the DLS method.

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya rescue India to post 266 against Pakistan

A clinical batting performance from Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan helped India reach 266 against Pakistan on Saturday.

Pandya smashed 87 runs off 90 balls, including one six and seven boundaries. Kishan, on the other end, struck 82 off 81 deliveries, including two sixes and nine boundaries. The duo shared a 138-run stand for the fifth wicket to rescue the Men in Blue from 66/4.

The top order, though, failed to deliver, with India captain Rohit Sharma (11 off 22) and Virat Kohli (4 off 7) becoming victims of Shaheen Afridi. Shubman Gill (10 off 32) and Shreyas Iyer (14 off 9), on the other hand, fell prey to Haris Rauf.

For Pakistan, Afridi starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 4/35. Naseem Shah and Rauf also scalped three wickets apiece.

