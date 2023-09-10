What will be the DLS targets for Pakistan if overs are reduced in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

Just like the group game, the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday has also been hampered by rain. India were 147/2 after 24.1 overs when rain stopped play.

Earlier, conditions were much pleasant at the start of the game. There was no rain in the morning in Colombo. It was bright and sunny and even the toss took place at the schedule time - 2:30 PM IST. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first.

The Men in Blue got off to a great start as openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 121 for the first wicket in 16.4 overs. The Indian captain scored 56 off 49 balls with the aid of six fours and four sixes, while Gill hit 58 off 52 balls, striking 10 fours.

The partnership was broken when Rohit fell to Shadab Khan, trying to go after the Pakistan leg-spinner. Not long after, Gill perished to Shaheen Afridi, foxed by a slower ball from the left-arm pacer.

When rain stopped play in India’s innings, Virat Kohli was batting on 8 off 16 balls and comeback man KL Rahul on 17 off 28 deliveries.

DLS targets for Pakistan in case of a reduced India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match

In case India do not bat again, Pakistan will need to chase 181 if they have to bat for 20 overs. Pakistan need to play a minimum of 20 overs to constitute a game. Statistician Mohandas Menon shared details of Pakistan’s DLS target on his X [formerly Twitter] account.

In the event of Pakistan batting for 21 overs, their DLS target with 187. Similarly, their target will be 194 in 22 overs, 200 in 23 overs and 206 in 24 overs.

If the match cannot be completed on Sunday, the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be moved to the reserve day on Monday, September 11. The game will continue from where proceedings ended on Sunday.