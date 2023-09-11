What will be the revised targets for Pakistan if overs are reduced in IND vs PAK Super 4 match? 

Pakistan are on the verge of a big defeat against India in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. The Men in Green are 44/2 after 11 overs in a run-chase of 357. Captain Babar Azam and opening batter Imam-ul-Haq are already back in the hut.

Rain has interrupted the Super 4 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with Pakistan still needing 313 runs to win in 39 overs. Fans should note that at least 20 overs must be bowled in the second innings for the DLS method to come into play. If no further action is possible in Colombo, then the match will end with no result.

Speaking of the DLS method, the revised targets for Pakistan in the Super Fours match against India are as follows:

200 runs in 20 overs.

216 runs in 22 overs.

230 runs in 24 overs.

244 runs in 26 overs.

At least nine more overs need to be bowled for the organizers to decide a winner via the D/L method. The latest time to resume the match is 11:15 pm IST, where a 20-over innings will be possible. If Pakistan do not score 156 runs in 54 balls, they will lose the match via D/L method.

India are the overwhelming favorites to defeat Pakistan via D/L method in Super 4 match

Pakistan have already batted for 11 overs, where they have managed only 44 runs at a run rate of four runs per over. Whatever target the Men in Green receive via the D/L target, the Indian team will have the upper hand.

Suppose Pakistan receive a revised target of 244 runs in 26 overs, then they will have to score 200 runs in 15 overs. Looking at India's brilliant bowling performance so far, it seems highly unlikely that the Men in Green will be able to pull off a win.