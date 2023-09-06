What were the winning equations Afghanistan didn’t know and got knocked out of Asia Cup 2023?

Afghanistan got eliminated from Asia Cup 2023 after a shocking two-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the final group stage game on Tuesday, September 5 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

After restricting the co-hosts to a below-par score of 291 for eight in the first innings, Afghanistan had to chase down the total in 37.1 overs to qualify for the Super Fours stage.

Senior all-rounder Mohammad Nabi's splendorous knock (65 off 32 balls), backed by notable contributions from Rahmat Shah (45) and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (59) led Afghanistan's charge.

The match turned topsy-turvy as Afghanistan inched closer to achieving the herculean task. Rashid Khan and Najibullah Zadran unleashed the big shots lower down the order even after they lost seven wickets.

Rashid hammered three boundaries off left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage to leave Mujeeb Ur Rahman with three runs to score off the first ball of the 38th over.

However, part-timer Dhananjaya de Silva had Mujeeb caught at long on and the Afghan shoulders dropped. But interestingly, the qualification chances were not yet finished for Shahidi & Co. as they were left with a few more possibilities.

Follwing are the equations that the Afghanistan team management was apparently unaware of:

Afghanistan had scored 294 in 37.3 overs

Afghanistan had scored 295 in 37.4 overs

Afghanistan had scored 296 in 38 overs

Afghanistan had scored 297 in 38.1 overs

In case Afghanistan had scored 295 in 37.5 overs then the NRR of both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka would have been tied. A coin toss would eventually decide who qualifies to the next round in such a scenario.

Afghanistan could've also taken 38.1 overs to level the score of 291 and then hit a six.

How did Afghanistan miss the trick after coming so close?

When Mujeeb Ur Rahman was dismissed at 37.1 overs, Afghanistan's score read 289/9. Last man Fazalhaq Farooqi had to ensure big-hitter Rashid Khan was back on strike immediately.

However, back-to-back dot balls by Dhananjaya de Silva meant they couldn't steal a single. The Sri Lankan off-spinner pinned Farooqi LBW as Afghanistan narrowly lost the hard-fought match.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have advanced to the Super Fours Stage from Group B while India and Pakistan qualified from the other group.