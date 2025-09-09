“What wrong did Sanju Samson do to be sidelined?” - Former India cricketer’s scathing remark ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Former India wicket-keeper and chief selector, MSK Prasad, feels that Sanju Samson does not deserve to be dropped from the playing XI after his promising displays as an opener since the 2024 T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter's place is under threat ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 following Shubman Gill's return to the T20I side as vice-captain, as well as a solid wicket-keeping option in Jitesh Sharma.

Ad

Sanju Samson was given a fair run at the top of the order amid the T20I team's transition under Gautam Gambhir's regime. The wicket-keeper batter scored three centuries in the space of five matches early into his stint as an opener to make a massive statement. He forged a solid chemistry with Abhishek Sharma as well, with the duo opening together in each of India's last three T20I bilateral series.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of Team India's opening clash at the Asia Cup 2025 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there is massive doubt regarding Samson's inclusion in the playing XI, especially as an opener. MSK Prasad outlined that the Kerala glovesman should be considered over Jitesh, and could even feature at No.3.

"If Sanju is slotted at number 3, then he will play. He has even scored back-to-back centuries in South Africa batting higher up. In the pecking order, he comes ahead of Jitesh. But if he’s not batting at 3, then I don’t see him finding a place at 5 or 6. In my view, the batting order should be: Sanju at 3, Suryakumar at 4, and then someone like Rinku at 6. That’s the ideal balance," MSK Prasad told the Times of India.

Ad

"Jitesh is a better finisher, no doubt. He understands that role well. Sanju, on the other hand, has always been most effective batting up the order. So it really depends on what the team management wants. If they need a top-order wicketkeeper, then Sanju is the obvious choice. But if they feel the top order is settled and need a finisher, then Jitesh might get the nod. Either way, it’s a good problem to have, but to be honest, what wrong did Sanju do to be sidelined? He has scored hundreds in South Africa, and you can’t ignore that," he added.

Ad

Samson extensively featured at No.3 for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) over the years in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 94 innings, he has scored 3096 runs at an average of 38.22, with a strike rate of 143.33. In T20I cricket, however, he has batted thrice at No.3, recording 33 runs with a strike rate of 126.92.

Team India to face UAE on September 10 to kick-start Asia Cup 2025 campaign

The Men in Blue will begin their title defence with a group stage clash against UAE at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side have been preparing for the tournament at the ICC Academy ever since their arrival in the Middle East in the first week of September.

Team India's other group stage opponents in the competition include Pakistan and Oman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news