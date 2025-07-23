When Anshul Kamboj scored 51* at No. 9 in a 149-run partnership vs England Lions before ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Team India's unprecedented injury crisis midway through the England tour has led to Anshul Kamboj's debut in the fourth Test of the series at Old Trafford, Manchester. The right-arm pacer replaces Akash Deep in the playing XI as the visitors aim to remain alive in the series, currently trailing 1-2.

Anshul Kamboj was not particularly embedded in the pace bowling pipeline, and was not even a touring party as part of the main squad. Instead, he earned a call-up to the India 'A' side for the two unofficial Tests ahead of the red-ball series involving the senior sides, on the back of his prolific domestic campaign.

Armed with a first-class batting average of 16.20 in 24 matches, the pacer comes across as a decent addition to the fragile Indian lower order. In fact, he recorded his career-high score of 51 in his most recent appearance against the England Lions.

During the second unofficial Test, he scored an unbeaten 86-ball 51 in the second innings, helping put on a mammoth 149-run partnership with Tanush Kotian. Beginning the innings with a narrow 21-run lead, the duo forged a stand when the score read 268-7. Their efforts stretched the India 'A' total to 417-7, before they eventually declared.

Kamboj's knock included five fours and a six. Have a look at his knock right here (from 4:55 onwards).

He struck a handy 23 in the first Test against the England Lions, before being trapped LBW by Rehan Ahmed in the drawn contest.

Anshul Kamboj hit the winning shot in CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 clash

The pacer was in the thick of things in a tense run chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Eden Gardens for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). With skipper MS Dhoni at the other end, the lower-order batter was only expected to hold the fort as the match neared its conclusion.

However, Kamboj found himself on strike when the scores were level, and with only three deliveries remaining. He smashed a full delivery by Andre Russell comfortably over mid-on with sheer confidence to wrap the contest up with a flashy boundary.

