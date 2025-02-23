When bowler who got Virat Kohli out in 2017 final dismissed Sachin Tendulkar in IND vs PAK match of 2009 Champions Trophy [Watch]

As dominant as Team India have been against Pakistan in overall ICC events, they have struggled against their arch-rivals in the Champions Trophy. Pakistan hold a 3-2 lead in the tournament against India heading into their 2025 Champions Trophy clash in Dubai today (February 23).

The Men in Green can thank former left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir for two of their three wins against India in the Champions Trophy. Most Indian fans will remember Amir running through them in the 2017 final with a brilliant opening spell, including the wicket of ace batter Virat Kohli.

However, Amir began his torment of India in the 2009 Champions Trophy meeting between the sides by dismissing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The game followed a similar script to the 2017 Champions Trophy final, with Pakistan piling on a massive 302/9 in 50 overs.

In response, India lost Tendulkar for just 8, courtesy a brilliant delivery from Amir that seamed away from the Little Master. The champion opener could only nick it to wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal as Amir celebrated wildly.

Here is video of Amir dismissing Sachin in the Champions Trophy 16 years back [7:50]:

India could never recover from the early loss of Tendulkar and were bowled out for 248 in the 45th over to suffer a 54-run defeat. Amir also bagged the wicket of Yusuf Pathan later in the innings to finish with excellent figures of 2 for 46 in 8 overs.

"For three days after his dismissal, I was not in my senses" - Mohammad Amir

Amir has been a thorn in India's side several times during his career [Credit: Getty]

Mohammad Amir recently talked about dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in the 2009 Champions Trophy as the most special moment in his career.

The 32-year-old, who recently retired from international cricket, finished with 271 wickets across formats in 159 outings. Amir enjoyed incredible success against India throughout his career, picking up 14 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 22.35.

Speaking about the dismissal of Tendulkar in 2009 on a sports talk show, Amir said [via ASports]:

"Dismissing Sachin Tendulkar was the most special moment for me. I bowled to him only once in my life during the 2009 Champions Trophy in South Africa. I had seen him play cricket on TV and always used to think about how brilliant a batsman Sachin was… Bowling to Sachin Tendulkar was a big thing for me. For three days after his dismissal, I was not in my senses; I could not believe I had taken Sachin Paaji’s wicket."

Amir's last meeting against India came in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he produced outstanding figures of 2 for 23 in four overs despite Pakistan's six-run defeat.

