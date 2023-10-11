"When crush replies after 8 months"- Top 10 funny memes as Afghanistan reach 272/8 in 2023 World Cup clash vs India

Afghanistan posted 272/8 in the first innings of their 2023 World Cup match against India on Wednesday, October 11, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Afghan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first on a belter of a track. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (21) and Ibrahim Zadran (22) put on 32 runs for the first wicket and gave a steady start to their team. Jasprit Bumrah broke the opening stand in the seventh over by dismissing Zadran with a wonderful outswinger.

Rahmat Shah and Gurbaz also departed soon after as Afghanistan found themselves at 63/3 in 13.1 overs. Hashmatullah Shahidi (80) and Azmatullah Omarzai (62) then stitched together a 121-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, Afghanistan's lower middle order could not cash in on the platform, as they could only reach 272/8 in 50 overs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the first innings of the encounter between India and Afghanistan.



"We tried to reach 300, but we lost wickets in a heap"- Afghanistan batter Azmatullah Omarzai after fifty against India

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Afghanistan batter Azmatullah Omarzai expressed gratitude to god after registering his maiden World Cup half-century on Wednesday. Omarzai also hoped that he could carry the form going forward and perform well for his side.

"First of all I want to thank the almighty. I'm really happy, I scored my first fifty in India and hope I can carry my form in the future games," Omarzai said at the mid-innings break.

Reflecting on the first innings, he added:

"We lost early wickets, we were trying to build partnerships and rotate the strikes, waited for the loose balls and enjoyed batting with Shahidi. We tried to reach 300, but we lost wickets in a heap, we still have a good total, have quality spinners and try to defend it."

