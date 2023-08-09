"When he fires, he just makes the game one-sided"- Kamran Akmal on Suryakumar Yadav

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav for his sensational knock of 83 off just 44 balls in the third T20I against the West Indies in Guyana on Tuesday.

SKY had walked out to bat after India didn't get off to a good start, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal on the fourth ball of the chase. However, he smashed the West Indies bowlers to all parts of the ground and made the chase an absolute cakewalk for the visitors.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Kamran Akmal had to say about Suryakumar Yadav's knock:

"When early wickets fell, it was still okay because the senior batters took responsibility and ensured the job was done. Suryakumar Yadav is such a player that when he fires, he just makes the game one-sided and that's exactly what he did."

He further added:

"There has been a marked change in batting. There has been a sense of responsibility and game awareness that 'Hey, we are doing something wrong and we need to change it if we want to win games.'"

Kamran Akmal on India's new-look batting line-up

India struggled in the first two T20Is as far as their batting is concerned. However, Kamran Akmal feels it was more because of the lack of match awareness and irresponsible shot selection and wasn't down to the quality of batters.

The former cricketer believes the Men in Blue can still have a strong batting line-up without the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. On this, he stated:

"Although they don't have star batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, this Indian batting line-up can still score 200 runs. They just need to show the same game awareness and ensure that the openers need to utilize the powerplay. When you plan and execute according to the conditions, everything falls into place."

Team India will now head to Florida in the USA to play the final two T20Is and a potential chance of making a sensational series comeback.