"When friends get together for a noble cause, it strengthens both the friendship and the cause"- Sachin Tendulkar on One World One Family Cup

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar recently returned to the field for a friendly cricket match on Thursday (January 18) at Sai Krishnan Stadium in Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli. The Sachin-led One World team squared off against the One Family team with Yuvraj Singh at the helm.

Several former international players such as Muthaiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, RP Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan, among others, were part of both teams.

One Family batted first in the contest and made 180/6. Darren Maddy (51), Yusuf Pathan (38), and Yuvraj Singh (23) performed decently with the bat for them. Sachin Tendulkar (27 in 16 balls) and Naman Ojha (25) gave a decent start to One World in the chase. Sachin hit three fours and a six before Muralitharan dismissed him.

Alviro Petersen (74) then steered the team towards the target with a fluent half-century. Tendulkar also picked up a wicket in the first innings with the ball.

Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Instagram handle today and shared a couple of pictures from the match with his ardent fans, saying that it felt special to return to the field. He wrote:

"The last couple of days have been special. When friends get together for a noble cause, it strengthens both the friendship and the cause. It felt good to be part of the winning team, but what felt even better was that both teams had an opportunity to be part of a larger purpose."

Extending good wishes to the organizers of the match, the legendary cricketer added:

"Best wishes to “Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission” for the wonderfully organised “One World One Family Cup”. 🌎♥️

"A big congratulations to Team India for their 3-0 series sweep"- Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar also stated that he missed the entertaining third T20I between India and Afghanistan. Captain Rohit Sharma led the hosts from the front with a record-breaking 5th T20I century.

Rohit also performed exceptionally with the bat in the two super overs to help India edge out Afghanistan on Wednesday (January 17) in Bangalore. Sachin acknowledged his efforts and went on to congratulate the team for their comprehensive series win. He concluded:

"Amidst this, I missed the thrilling #INDvAFG T20 clash and Rohit Sharma’s brilliant century. A big congratulations to #TeamIndia for their 3-0 series sweep. 🏏👏🇮🇳

