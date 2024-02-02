"When are you getting married?" - Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan engage in humorous banter on social media

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam recently conducted a Space session on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), where he interacted with his fans and answered their questions.

Babar had a special guest in the form of his close friend and Pakistani teammate, Mohammad Rizwan, during the session. The keeper-batter stumped the ace batter by asking a question regarding his marriage.

Rizawan asked:

"Jaanab, aap ki shaadi kab hai? (When are you getting married?)"

Babar responded by saying:

"Murshid, aapko meian akele mein samjhata hoon.I(I will answer this to you privately.)"

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are plying their trade for Rangpur Riders and Comilla Victorians, respectively, in the ongoing edition of the Bangaldesh Premier League (BPL).

"The loss against Zimbabwe in the World Cup" - Babar Azam on the most emotional moment of his career

During the interaction, Babar Azam spoke about some emotional moments from his cricket career. He mentioned that he was overwhelmed after earning his maiden Pakistan call-up.

The 29-year-old also disclosed that the was heartbroken after the Men in Green's one-run loss to Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup in 2022. Babar said:

"There have been many emotional moments. When I made my debut was one of them while becoming captain was an emotional moment too. But, the loss against Zimbabwe in the World Cup was heartbreaking."

Expressing his desire to win a World Cup for Pakistan, the champion batter added:

"I want to play at every upcoming World Cup and help Pakistan win."

Babar has been in impressive form for Rangpur Riders in BPL 2024. With 157 runs from four outings at an average of 52.33, he is currently the leading run-getter for his team.

Having secured three victories from five matches, Rangpur are placed third on the points table. They take on Sylhet Strikers at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, February 3.

