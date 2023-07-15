"When he has a good first-class record" - Ishant Sharma on when Umran Malik will be ready for Test cricket

Ishant Sharma feels Umran Malik shouldn't be considered for Tests unless he performs well in first-class cricket.

Umran is not part of India's 16-member Test squad for the ongoing series against the West Indies. However, the Jammu and Kashmir speedster has been picked for the three ODIs and five T20Is that will follow the two Test matches.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Ishant was asked when Umran will be ready for Test cricket, to which he responded:

"When he has a good first-class record, he has the pace but consistency is a question mark. If you have to play him Test cricket for a long time, you need to give him a little time to do well in first-class cricket and then you can select him for Test cricket."

The 105-Test veteran added that seamers who have performed consistently in first-class cricket need to be rewarded for their efforts:

"You won't be fair to those who have performed in first-class cricket for so many years, picked up wickets for their team and for themselves so that they can play at a higher level. According to me, do justice to them first and then if Umran Malik also has a good record, you should definitely select him."

Umran has picked up only 12 wickets at an average of 46.67 in seven first-class games. While a few cricket experts want him to be fast-tracked to Test cricket, the move could prove counterproductive considering his lack of experience of bowling long spells with the red ball.

"He will be a very good option" - Ishant Sharma on whether Arshdeep Singh should be considered for Test cricket

Arshdeep Singh is playing county cricket for Kent.

Ishant Sharma was also asked whether Arshdeep Singh should be considered for Test cricket, to which he replied:

"He played Under-19 cricket, then the IPL after which he came in the Punjab team for the Ranji Trophy. He has started playing county cricket now. I think he will be a very good option because it gives a different left-arm angle and he swings the ball both ways."

Ishant added that the Punjab left-arm seamer's increased pace clubbed with his accuracy will hold him in good stead in the longest format:

"His pace has gone up a lot from the T20 World Cup to this season's IPL. How fast you bowl with the old ball is very important in Test cricket. You might bowl at the right spot but will have to maintain a speed of 135-140 kph. But if you bowl fast and are not consistent, you can open up the game. So that balance is very important."

Arshdeep has picked up 33 wickets at a decent average of 28.24 in 10 first-class games. He has accounted for eight dismissals in the three matches he has played for Kent in the ongoing county season.

