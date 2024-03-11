“When I did not have money to buy shoes, he gave me a few pairs of shoes” - Emotional Shardul Thakur pays tribute to retiring Dhawal Kulkarni

Team India and Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur got emotional while recalling his association with his long-time teammate Dhawal Kulkarni, who will retire after the Ranji Trophy 2024 final. While paying tribute to the veteran pacer, Thakur said that Kulkarni had helped him a lot and even gave him a few pairs of shoes when he did not have the money to buy them.

Thakur starred for Mumbai on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final against Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 10. After Mumbai crumbled from 81/0 to 111/6, he smashed 75 off 69 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes, to lift his side to 224.

Thakur then trapped Vidarbha opener Dhruv Shorey's leg before for a duck, while Kulkarni picked up the wickets of Aman Mokhade (8) and Karun Nair (0) to leave Vidarbha in trouble at 24/3 on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final.

Speaking at the end of the opening day’s play, Thakur praised Kulkarni and said:

"It (playing his last FC game) was (an) extremely emotional moment for him and me also, because I have watched him since childhood. He has helped me also at times with my bowling. When I did not have money to buy the shoes, he gave me a few pairs of shoes also. So, he has helped me a lot.”

35-year-old Kulkarni replaced the injured Mohit Avasthi in the Mumbai playing XI for the Ranji Trophy 2024 final.

Reflecting on his knock, Thakur stated that he loves challenges while recalling his struggles to get to where he is today.

"I love to play in tough situations, tough conditions. The kind of life that I have lived travelling far from Palghar all the way to Mumbai with the kit bag in train. You know it was not easy. So, I think that has toughened me up. And whenever I face a tough situation, challenging situation, it's no different. I just use that mindset that I had as a kid growing up," he said.

The 32-year-old had also scored a hundred in the Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal against Tamil Nadu to pull Mumbai out of a tough scenario.

Mumbai teammates gave Dhawal Kulkarni guard of honor on Day 1

Meanwhile, Kulkarni’s Mumbai teammates gave him a guard of honor on Day 1 as he stepped onto the cricket field for one last time.

The seasoned right-arm pacer made his presence felt with two big wickets on Day 1 and also added the scalp of Atharva Taide on Day 2. Shams Mulani also picked up two wickets as Vidarbha crumbled to 85/6.

Heading into the Ranji Trophy 2024 final, Kulkarni had played 95 first-class matches, claiming 281 wickets. He also represented India in 12 ODIs and two T20Is.

