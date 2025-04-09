"When did I say that?" - India all-rounder snaps at journalist in press conference ahead of GT vs RR IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Washington Sundar was visibly frustrated at a journalist in the press conference ahead of the side's IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 9. The journalist spoke about Sundar playing 14 T20Is for India but only two IPL games from last year until the previous GT encounter.
He then asked Sundar about making that statement, to which the all-rounder immediately hit back at the journalist.
Here is how the conversation went (Via India Today):
"You had to wait for the fourth game to get a chance, and someone mentioned on air that you played two games and 14 international games last season," the journalist asked.
"What is the question?," asked Sundar.
"You apparently said, ‘I got only two IPL matches and 14 international games," stated the journalist.
An irked Sundar responded:
"I said that? When did I say that? Did you hear me say that?"
Sundar played only two games for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) last season when the side finished runners-up. He was released by the franchise and acquired by GT during the 2025 auction for ₹3.20 crore.
However, the 25-year-old missed GT's first three matches of IPL 2025 before making his debut for the franchise in their latest encounter against his former team SRH.
"Was definitely looking for the opportunity and was preparing really well" - Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar expressed his delight at playing for GT and how he prepared hard to capitalize on the opportunity that eventually came his way.
After being drafted into the XI for their fourth game against SRH, the southpaw scored a blistering 29-ball 49 to help GT pull off a seven-wicket win. Sundar is still, however, looking for his first bowling stint after not being used throughout the 20 overs against SRH.
"I was definitely looking for the opportunity and was preparing really well. To be a part of the Titans is a great blessing because we practice for long hours. Our coach believes in putting in volumes, especially when it comes to improving in different aspects of the game, and it’s been great for me. That way, I know for a fact that I am always improving, and whenever the opportunity comes, I will be prepared," said Sundar.
Sundar batted at No.4 in the SRH clash after GT lost two early wickets and fell to 16 for 2 in the fourth over in their run-chase of 153.
