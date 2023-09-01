When did India and Pakistan meet in an ODI for the last time?

India and Pakistan are all set to clash in the third match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, September 2, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Fans are waiting enthusiastically for the match as it has been more than four years since the two teams played an ODI against each other.

The arch-rivals last faced off in an ODI match at the 2019 World Cup in Manchester. It was the 22nd match of the mega tournament that year, held in England. Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to field in the contest.

Rohit Sharma (140 in 113 balls) and KL Rahul (57 in 78 balls) gave a wonderful start to India with a 136-run opening partnership. Rahul began watchfully and gradually upped the ante, while Rohit looked in ominous touch from the beginning.

After Rahul's departure, Virat Kohli (77 in 65 balls) gave optimum support to Rohit as they built a solid platform for India. The Men in Blue eventually reached 336/5 in 50 overs after some mini contributions from middle-order batters.

Due to rain interruption, Pakistan's revised target was 302 from 40 overs. After losing Imam-ul-Haq (7) early, Fakhar Zaman (62) and Babar Azam (48) put on a 104-run partnership for the second wicket to bring Pakistan back into the contest.

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed both the set batters in his successive overs to derail the chase. Pakistan lost the plot from there and could only reach 212/6 in 40 overs and lost the match by 89 runs (DLS).

Head-to-head record for India and Pakistan in ODI format

India and Pakistan have squared off in 132 ODI matches so far after their first encounter in 1978. Pakistan hold the upper hand with 73 wins, while the Men in Blue ended up winning 55 games. Four matches ended without a result.

Do you think Rohit Sharma's side can improve their record against Pakistan with a win on Saturday? Let us know your views in the comments section.

