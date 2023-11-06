When is India’s next match in the 2023 World Cup?

Team India continued their unbeaten run in the 2023 ODI World Cup, hammering South Africa by 243 runs in match number 37 of the tournament at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. With the thumping triumph, the Men in Blue registered their eight consecutive win in the World Cup.

Batting first after winning the toss, India put up an impressive 326/5 on the board. Skipper Rohit Sharma (40 off 24) got the team off to a flying start after which Virat Kohli (101* off 121) and Shreyas Iyer (77 off 87) added 134 runs for the third wicket to consolidate the innings.

With his 49th ODI ton, Kohli equaled the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most one-day hundreds, hitting 10 fours in his patient innings on a challenging surface.

Chasing a big total, South Africa stumbled and were bowled out for a paltry 83 in 27.1 overs. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja starred with career-best figures of 5/33, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with two scalps each.

India will face Netherlands in their last 2023 World Cup league match

Having won eight games in a row, Team India will look to head into the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup unbeaten. They will meet the spirited Netherlands in the last league match of the tournament. The game will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12. The day-night clash will get underway at 2:00 PM IST.

Before taking on hosts India, Netherlands will face England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on November 8. The Dutch have had a mixed run in the 2023 World Cup, winning two and losing five matches. The highlight of their campaign so far has been the 38-run win over South Africa, which they registered in Dharamsala in a match reduced to 43 overs per side.

Netherlands have lost three of their last four 2023 World Cup matches; their only win coming against Bangladesh in Kolkata. The Dutch batted first in the game and posted 229. Paul van Meekeren then claimed four wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 142.

In their last match, Netherlands went down to Afghanistan by seven wickets. Batting first, the Dutch were rolled over for a disappointing 179 in 46.3 overs. Afghanistan gunned down the target in 31.3 overs.