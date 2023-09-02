When is India’s next match in Asia Cup 2023 after IND vs PAK ends in washout?

The 2023 Asia Cup contest between India and Pakistan ended without a result after rain played a spoilsport, washing away the entire second innings.

While rain made guest appearances when India were batting, a full 50-over innings was possible. Team India managed to make a decent total of 266 in 48.5 overs before losing all the wickets.

The showers returned during the break and did not relent after that. Eventually, match officials deemed that further play would not be possible due to inclement weather conditions at around 21:50 p.m. IST and called off the game. Soon, players from both sides shook hands to make it official.

As the match ended without a result, both teams received a point each. Pakistan now have three points and became the first team to qualify for the Super Four stage. Nepal has yet to open an account from Group A. The last group match will determine which team will join Pakistan from this set of teams.

It is also India's next match after the unfinished clash against Pakistan on Saturday. The Men in Blue will square off against Nepal on Monday, September 4, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The match begins at 3:00 p.m. IST.

Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan shine with the bat in group match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

On Saturday, September 2, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf breathed fire with the new ball and triggered a collapse of the Indian batting line-up. With 66/4 on the scoreboard, Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82) joined forces and stitched a 138-run partnership to salvage the situation after the rest of the batters failed miserably.

Afridi came back again in the death overs and picked up wickets of Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja to deny India the final flourish. Jasprit Bumrah (16) played a handy cameo to help Men in Blue to reach 266 in the end.

At the mid-innings break, Pakistan pacer Afridi reflected on the action from the first innings and said:

"That was our plan, to make the most of the new ball. (Rohit or Virat, which wicket did he enjoy more?) Both were crucial wickets for me, every batter is the same. But I will say Rohit's was a lot better. There is some help with the new ball but they did well to build a partnership."

He added:

"Our fast bowlers came back well in the end. With Haris and Naseem bowling around 150, the pace unit always gives a breakthrough.