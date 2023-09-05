When is Indian cricket team’s next match in Asia Cup 2023?

Team India confirmed their berth in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, September 4. They thrashed Nepal by 10 wickets (via DLS method) to finish second in Group A, behind Pakistan.

The Men in Blue didn't had a great start to the game after choosing to field first. They squandered three opportunities in the first few overs, allowing Nepal to get off to a good start.

However, they slowly crawled back into the game after Rohit Sharma introduced spin into the attack. India eventually restricted Nepal to 230, with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj picking up three wickets apiece.

In response, India made a decent start before the heavens opened up. The game eventually resumed at 10.15 pm IST with a revised target of 145 runs from 23 overs. Rohit (74* off 59) and Shubman Gill (67* off 62) finished the job with 17 balls remaining and 10 wickets in hand.

With the group stage of the Asia Cup 2023 now done and dusted, the Men in Blue will shift focus to the Super Four. They square off against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super Four game on Sunday, September 10.

The two teams had met on Saturday in a Group A fixture. The Men in Green got off to a superb start, reducing Rohit and Co. to 66-4 within 15 overs. Howeveer, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan scored half-centuries to guide the Men in Blue to a decent total.

The game was set for an exciting finish at the halfway stage when the rain came pouring down. No further play was possible, and the game was eventually called off. Both teams went home with a point apiece.

Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul available for India's next game

Team India will be back in full tilt ahead for the first Super Four game on Sunday. KL Rahul, who missed the first two games with a niggle, has recovered completely and will be available for selection.

Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, missed the game against Nepal. He flew back to the country to be with his wife who gave birth to a boy on Monday morning.

Both players are expected to reunite with the squad in a couple of days to begin preparations for the next phase of the Asia Cup 2023.