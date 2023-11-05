Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wrote a heartfelt message on 'King' Virat Kohli's 35th birthday while also sharing photos of their time together for the national team.

Yuvraj recalled how Kohli always seemed "destined for greatness", and said the former skipper has inspired tons of people during his career and wished for him to drive himself and his team forward in the 2023 World Cup to make India proud.

"When you joined the team as a youngster who was eager for opportunities and hungry to perform, it was clear to everyone that you were destined for greatness," Yuvraj said on Instagram. "You've not only made a mark for yourself but have also inspired countless others to strive for excellence. As you celebrate another year of breaking and setting records, take a moment to reflect on all that you've achieved."

"Proud to have shared this incredible journey with you, and to see you grow from strength to strength. May your passion and determination continue to drive you and the Indian team to new heights in the World Cup and make our nation proud once again. Happy Birthday #KingKohli @virat.kohli ❤️🤗," he added.

Kohli has often talked about how Yuvraj was one of the people who helped him gel into the team after his debut. Both cricketers' Punjabi backgrounds also played a role in their off-field friendship. Kohli, in turn, helped Yuvraj back when he made his comeback after recovering from cancer.

Virat Kohli will play against South Africa on his birthday

Virat Kohli will celebrate his birthday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata when India take on South Africa in a highly-anticipated top-of-the-table clash.

The ace batter is in great form and has an excellent record against the Proteas in ODIs - 1,403 runs at an average of 61 in 28 innings, including four hundreds and eight fifties.

