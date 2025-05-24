When was the last series India played without Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma before ENG vs IND 2025 Tests? 

The Indian squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England has been announced, with Shubman Gill serving as the captain. Interestingly, it will be the first Test series since the 2011 tour to England, which won't have both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma donning the whites for the Indian team.

Ad

Kohli made his Test debut in June 2011 against West Indies, and could garner 46 runs in three Tests. As a result, he was dropped from the side for the England tour. Although he replaced the injured Yuvraj Singh ahead of the third Test, he didn't feature in the final two Tests.

Meanwhile, Rohit's Test debut came in November 2013 against West Indies.

The four-match Test series between India and England saw the latter securing a 4-0 clean sweep. Rahul Dravid was the top-scorer for the Indian team with 461 runs, while Praveen Kumar scalped 15 wickets to emerge as India's most successful bowler.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In India's last tour to England in 2021-22, Rohit Sharma was the top-scorer for the side with 368 runs at an average of 52.57. His contributions paved the way for India to secure a 2-1 lead, before England bounced back to end the series as a stalemate.

Ajit Agarkar reveals Virat Kohli had made up his mind in April

During the press conference, BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar disclosed that Virat Kohli informed him about calling time on his Test career in April. As per Agarkar, Kohli felt he had given his everything in Tests, and didn't have enough motivation to play the longest format. Agarkar said:

Ad

“Virat reached out early April, seen him give 200% on every ball he plays even when he’s not batting or on the field. Felt he’d given everything he had, if he can’t keep up to the standards it was time for him. It’s come from him. Have to respect that. They’ve earned that respect.”

Notably, Kohli announced his Test retirement on May 12 through an Instagram post. He amassed 9,230 runs in 123 games, with 31 fifties and 30 centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️