When was the last time India conceded over 600 runs in an innings before the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test?

India conceded over 600 runs in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The last time they did so was in 2014 against New Zealand in Wellington.

Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for just 192 in their first innings. In reply, India posted a solid total of 438 in their first innings. However, the hosts turned it around in their second essay. They made the visiting bowlers toil, with Brendon McCullum leading the way.

McCullum smashed a triple century, making 302 as New Zealand posted a mammoth second innings total of 680/8 declared. BJ Watling (124 off 367) and James Neesham (137 not out off 154) also scored centuries to add to the misery. Zaheer Khan picked up five wickets but gave away 170 runs.

Set a target of 435 in the final innings, India got to 166/3 before the game ended in a draw. Since the 2014 New Zealand Test, this is the first time they have conceded over 600 runs in an innings in the format.

England post 669 in the first innings to take a massive lead in the fourth Test against India

After bowling India out for 358 in the first innings, England came out all guns blazing in their first innings with the bat. They posted a massive total of 669 before they were bowled out on the fourth day.

The hosts were given a solid start by openers Zak Crawley (84) and Ben Duckett (94). Once they set the foundation, Ollie Pope (71) and Joe Root carried the momentum forward. Root went on to score his 38th Test ton. The right-hander got to 150 off 248 balls, including 14 boundaries in his stellar knock.

Skipper Ben Stokes joined the party as well. The left-hander also got to a century. He made 141 runs off 198 balls, hitting 11 fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease. For the visitors, Ravindra Jadeja ended with four wickets while Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah bagged two apiece.

The hosts have gained a massive 311-run lead and sit comfortably in this Test. Notably, they are 2-1 ahead and will aim to seal the series here.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

