When was the last time India played a home Test without R Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma before IND vs WI 2025 series?

Team India will be treading uncharted territory when they take on the West Indies in the upcoming two-match home Test series, starting in Ahmedabad on October 2. The side will be without either of their stalwarts, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, for the first time in a home Test series in more than a decade.The trio has played a massive role in India's dominance of Test cricket since the mid-2010s. Team India was atop the ICC Test rankings for the longest time since Kohli took over as captain in late 2014.Indian cricket fans have begun wondering when the side last fielded an 11 in a home Test without any of the three legends. For that, one has to go way back to the New Zealand series in November 2010.Led by MS Dhoni, India were under pressure heading into the series finale of the three-match affair in Nagpur with the series still tied 0-0. However, the hosts flexed all their muscles in the third and final Test to clinch the series 1-0.The Kiwis won a seemingly crucial toss and batted first, but succumbed to a disciplined Indian bowling display. They were bowled out for only 193 in the first innings.In response, India sent the Black Caps on a leather hunt, posting a massive 566/8 in their first essay. Rahul Dravid led the charge with a methodical 191, while Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni scored half-centuries.Faced with a monumental deficit of 373 runs, the visitors once again folded in their second innings for just 175 as India completed a dominant victory by an innings and 198 runs.When did Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin play their first Test match together?Virat Kohli was the first among the three legends to debut in Tests soon after the 2010 home series against New Zealand. The champion batter played his first Test match in the 2011 tour of the West Indies.Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin debuted in Tests two series later in the home series against the West Indies in November 2011. Finally, Rohit Sharma made his Test debut for India two years later in the home series against the West Indies in November 2013.Kohli and Ashwin were also part of the Indian XI in Rohit's debut outing in the first West Indies Test in 2013 in Kolkata.Rohit and Ashwin scored masterful centuries in the contest as India pulled off a massive victory by an innings and 51 runs.