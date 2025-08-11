When was the last time Rohit Sharma played Vijay Hazare Trophy before 2025-26 VHT?

Ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, speculations arose over Rohit Sharma's spot in the team and his captaincy. The star batter may not be an automatic choice for the upcoming ICC event. Moreover, he may also have to step down from his role as skipper.

Ad

As reported earlier, Rohit Sharma may have to play the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy to fight for his place in the one-day side. At the moment, he is still India's ODI captain, having retired from T20Is and Tests.

Rohit last played in India's premier List-A tournament in 2018. He had turned up for Mumbai during the 2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final against Hyderabad in Bengaluru. The right-hander opened the batting and scored 17 runs off 24 balls as Mumbai won the game. However, he could not play the final due to international commitments.

Ad

Trending

He played two matches that season and scored 50 runs. This time around, the tournament will begin on December 24, 2025, with the final scheduled on January 18, 2026. Rohit may not be able to partake in all games as the matches clash with India's international schedule.

His last domestic appearance came during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, where he played one game for Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma led India to victory at the 2025 Champions Trophy

India won the 2025 Champions Trophy under Rohit Sharma's leadership. This was their second successive ICC title after Rohit led them to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Ad

The right-hander scored 180 runs from five matches at an average of 36 with a half-century during the 2025 Champions Trophy. He made a match-winning 76 off 83 balls in the final as India defeated New Zealand by four wickets. Rohit was also adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his knock that included 7 fours and 3 sixes.

Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut in 2007 against Ireland at Belfast. He has played 273 games and has notched up 11168 runs at an average of 48.76 with 32 tons and 58 fifties.

The Men in Blue will play Australia in their next ODI series in October. Rohit could be seen playing international cricket during this tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news