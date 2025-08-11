When was the last time Virat Kohli played Vijay Hazare Trophy before 2025-26 VHT?

A large extent of uncertainty arose over Virat Kohli's international career. The star batter may not be a certain starter for the 2027 ODI World Cup. He would have to partake in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier List-A domestic tournament, in a bid to prolong his ODI career. (as reported earlier)

Even if Virat Kohli chose to do so, he would not be able to feature in all the games as the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy schedule clashes with international ODI fixtures against South Africa, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

The last time Kohli played the Vijay Hazare Trophy was over a decade ago. He had appeared for Delhi against Services in a North Zone game at Gurgaon in February 2010. Delhi had posted a massive total of 311/6 as they batted first. Kohli, who led the side, made a quickfire 16 off 8 balls at number five. He even bowled an over and conceded five runs as Delhi won the match eventually.

Virat Kohli had featured in five matches and scored 229 runs at an average of 45.80 with two half-centuries. The 2025-26 edition will begin on December 24, 2025, with the final to be played on January 18, 2026.

The former captain had played a Ranji Trophy match for Delhi in the 2024-25 edition before the England tour.

How has Virat Kohli performed in his ODI career?

Virat Kohli is considered among the greatest ODI batters of all time. He has performed consistently in the format over the years. The last time he played white-ball cricket for India was during their title-winning 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. He carried out a key role and scored 218 from five matches at an average of 54.50 with an unbeaten hundred.

The right-hander made his ODI debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. He has amassed 14181 runs from 302 games at an average of 57.88 with 51 hundreds and 74 half-centuries.

Kohli has won three ICC 50-over titles with India, including the World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy twice (2013 and 2025).

Having retired from T20Is and Tests, he could next be seen for India during their tour to Australia in October.

