When late singer KK supported the Indian Cricket Team with "Josh of India" song during 1999 World Cup

Eminent Bollywood singer KK, who sadly passed away at 53 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on Tuesday, supported and encouraged the Indian cricket team with the song "Josh of India" during the 1999 World Cup.

The inspirational song begins with the winning moment from India’s historic 1983 World Cup triumph. The video of the song also features Team India members from the 1999 World Cup - Mohammad Azharuddin (captain for that World Cup) and all-rounder Robin Singh among others - with the Indian flag.

Snapshots of some glorious moments from Indian cricket are also captured in the song performed by KK.

Watch the video below:

Team India made it to the Super Six stage of the 1999 World Cup in England but were eliminated ahead of the semi-finals as they won only one of their Super Six matches.

KK passed away after concert in Kolkata

KK, whose full name is Krishnakumar Kunnath, reportedly felt unwell while performing at a concert at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. According to media reports, he returned to his hotel, where he complained of uneasiness.

The singer was rushed to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at around 10:30pm. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

The famous singer’s first album ‘Pal’ was a massive hit, especially among the younger generation. His famous Bollywood songs included ’Tadap Tadap' (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), ‘Dus Bahane’ (Dus), ‘Tu Jo Mila’ (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) and 'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai’ (Woh Lamhe) among many others.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly. Condolences to his family and close ones. #KK Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly. Condolences to his family and close ones. #KK🙏

Apart from Hindi, KK also sang in Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, among other languages.

In a cruel twist of fate, he performed his iconic number, "Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal"’ (Whether we're there or not tomorrow...) at the concert before his untimely demise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far