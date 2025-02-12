“When you look at his eyes, you get scared” - Former India opener compares the captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has opened up on the captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, comparing the way the two former captains led the team. Dhawan played under the captaincy of both Kohli and Dhoni during his time with the Indian national team.

While he made his international debut under Dhoni, he was also an integral part of the side during Virat Kohli's reign. Talking to ANI (via Sports Tak), Dhawan expressed that Dhoni had a very strong presence, although he never spoke much. The former Indian opener also said that Dhoni knew how to run a team and prepare players.

"All of them have their own characters and nature. Dhoni is very relaxed. He doesn't talk much. He talks during the meeting. Even before the match, every captain talks. He is very relaxed. Even after the match, he doesn't talk much. So Dhoni bhai's presence was very strong, and of course, when I played under him, he had already become an experienced captain and had achieved so much already. He knew in and out about how a team is run and how a player is prepared," he said.

Further, Dhawan added that he has never seen Dhoni lose his temper. However, he mentioned that a player would get scared when they looked at his eyes.

"No, Dhoni bhai has never... I have never seen him shout. That was his strength. That's what he brings to the table. He is absolutely amazing. But when you look at his eyes, you get scared," Dhawan expressed.

Dhoni famously led India to big triumphs such as the 2007 World T20, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

"He has a different energy" - Shikhar Dhawan on Virat Kohli's captaincy

In the same conversation, Dhawan, who shares a good bond with Virat Kohli, also spoke about his leadership. He credited Kohli for changing the fitness culture within the Indian team.

"Virat is intense. He has a different energy. Virat has changed the culture of fitness a lot because he is so fit, so that culture came that you have to be fit, our yo-yo test was done. So Virat moved that thing forward," he said.

Dhawan also spoke about how Virat Kohli eventually evolved as a captain as compared to the first time he led the Indian team.

"He kept on getting mature as a captain as well. When he captained in his first test match and later, with that experience, one keeps getting refined. So Virat's intensity is quite strong," the southpaw concluded.

