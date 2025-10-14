"When you make a captain who only knows how to do Yes sir infront of coach" - Top 10 funny memes from day 4 of 2nd India vs West Indies 2025 Test

Team India reached 63 for one in the final innings of the second Test against West Indies on Monday (October 13), while chasing 121 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. West Indies resumed the fourth day with an overnight score of 173/2 with Shai Hope and John Campbell at the crease. The duo continued from where they left off the previous evening and put on a 177-run partnership for the third wicket.John Campbell (115) brought up his maiden Test century in the 58th over with a magnificent six against Ravindra Jadeja. The veteran left-arm spinner eventually broke the stand in the 64th over by dismissing Campbell to give India a much-needed breakthrough.Shai Hope (103) also departed after notching up his century, without converting it into a bigger one. Indian bowlers then kept taking wickets at regular intervals and bundled out the opposition for 390. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav scalped three wickets for the hosts in the bowling department.Chasing 121, Yashasvi Jaiswal hit two fours in the first over to start the innings briskly before perishing in the second over. KL Rahul (25*) and Sai Sudharsan (30*) then batted sensibly and took India to 63/1 at stumps on the penultimate day of the Test. The home team needs 58 runs to win on the final day with nine wickets left in the bank.Fans enjoyed the engaging action on the fourth day of the second Test and expressed their reaction by sharing memes on social media. Here are some of the best ones:&quot;This is what happens when you make a guy captain who only knows how to do Yes sir Yes Sir infront of the coach. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;I can't express it in words right now&quot; - WI opener John Campbell after his century in 2nd Test vs IndiaSpeaking after the conclusion of play on the fourth day of the second Test, West Indies opener John Campbell reflected on his magnificent century and said:&quot;I can't express it in words right now. Maybe tomorrow I'll be able to express it. We always spoke about it being a good batting track. We just needed to get starts and once you get a start, the pitch gets easier. It was just about being more selective. My selection process (with the shots) was better and clearer this innings. I've always loved to play the sweep shot and thankfully it worked for me.&quot;On the boundary he hit to reach his century, Campbell continued:&quot;Before the ball I saw mid-on coming in a bit closer. So I thought if it was closer to me I would go for it. (On his dismissal in the first innings) That too, I can't put into words. It was a freak catch. I'm just really thankful that I came out in the second innings and put up a big performance for the team.&quot;You can get live match updates of the second Test between India and West Indies here.