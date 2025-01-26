"When your name is Tilak, you are bound to rattle the British"- Fans praise Varma for his incredible 72* in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I

Tilak Varma played one of the finest knocks of his international career during the second T20I between India and England. Batting at number three, Varma smacked an unbeaten 55-ball 72 to help the Men in Blue chase down a 166-run target at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India won the toss and opted to field first in the second T20I hosted by Chennai. Jos Buttler's 30-ball 45 helped England reach 165/9 in their 20 overs. Chasing 166, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The likes of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel failed to touch the 15-run mark.

However, Tilak Varma held one end till the last over. He hit four fours and five sixes. Washington Sundar supported him with a handy 19-ball 26 before Ravi Bishnoi's cameo of nine runs in the end to help India win by two wickets.

Reacting to Varma's brilliance, an X user smartly compared him with Indian freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak and wrote:

"When your name is Tilak, you are bound to rattle the British."

Another fan compared Varma with Virat Kohli for coming out to bat at number three and pulling off successful run-chases for India.

"My man already did for almost 2 decades what Varma is doing right now," the fan tweeted.

Another fan shared the clip of Varma's celebration on his profile and labeled it as an 'Ice Cold' celebration.

"ICE COLD CELEBRATION FROM VARMA AT CHEPAUK," the fan tweeted with a freezing emoji.

"The upcoming T20I GOAT of India"- Tilak Varma receives enormous praises from cricket fans

Considering the situation of the match and the quality of the English bowling attack, some fans have already started making bold predictions for Varma's career. A fan tweeted:

"Varma - The Upcoming T20I GOAT of India. What a knock."

Another fan gave the king's crown to Varma and wrote on his X profile:

"Varma, You hero (king's crown emoji)."

Tilak Varma deservedly won the Player of the Match award for his 55-ball 72 run knock at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. India lead the five-match T20I series by 2-0. The third match will take place on January 28 in Rajkot.

