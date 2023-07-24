“When no one else is there, I have to get on the ground and show some responsibility” - Mohammed Siraj on leading Indian attack

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has asserted that leading the team’s Test attack in the absence of seniors is a great feeling for him. He added that he likes taking up challenges and is enjoying the responsibility of being the team’s frontline pacer in the ongoing Test series in West Indies.

Siraj’s statement came after he registered career-best Test figures of 5/60 on Day 4 of the second Test against the Windies at Port of Spain in Trinidad on Sunday, July 23. West Indies resumed their second inning on 229/5, but lost five wickets for just 26 runs to be bowled out for 255, with Siraj claiming four of those five.

In a press conference following the end of the day’s play, the 29-year-old opened up on leading India’s pace bowling attack in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami’s absence.

"To be honest, I feel really good when you are given an extra responsibility. It's a great feeling and it's a challenge too. When no one else is there, I have to get on the ground and show some responsibility. I like accepting this challenge," Mohammed Siraj said.

After the end of Day 3, India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey lamented the slow nature of the Trinidad surface. He opined that claiming 20 wickets on it would be extremely difficult. Despite running through the West Indies lower-order on Sunday, Mohammed Siraj backed the coach’s observation. He commented:

"First of all, this performance was really good because it's not easy to take a five-fer on such a flat wicket. The pitch wasn't doing much. I wanted to keep it stump to stump. From there if it seams, it's really good. That was my plan, just to keep executing this simple plan.

"Today [Sunday] we had a relatively new ball too, so it was swinging. Tomorrow we'll start with an older ball, we'll have to keep simple plans, not give away too many runs and just keep building the pressure."

After India bowled out West Indies quickly on Day 4, they declared their second innings at 181/2, scoring those runs in just 24 overs. Having set the Windies a target of 365, the visitors then reduced them to 76/2 by stumps.

“I try to keep my body warmed up” - Mohammed Siraj on dealing with rain interruptions

The Trinidad Test has been marred by rain, with players constantly coming on and off the field over the last two days. The uncertainty is a challenge for cricketers, fast bowlers in particular, who could lose rhythm and have to make sure they maintain the desired fitness as well.

Asked about the constant interruptions, Mohammed Siraj commented:

"It's hot and humid here. On and off it's raining too. It's a challenge to keep yourself warmed up as a fast bowler when you keep going off the field and the body tends to relax and cool down fast. As a fast bowler it's also difficult to bowl long spells in this humidity. I try to keep my body warmed up and just focus on simple plans.

"I'm really thankful to Soham bhai (S&C coach) and credit to him for working on my fitness. I'm playing continuously and he works so hard with me. From proteins to omegas, he orders everything for me. Look at this whoop band [fitness tracker], he only ordered it," Mohammed Siraj concluded.

West Indies need a further 289 runs for victory on Day 5 with eight wickets in hand. They will resume their second innings with Tagenarine Chanderpaul batting on 24 and Jermaine Blackwood on 20.