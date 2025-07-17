“When he plays they lose more” - David Lloyd’s stunning claim on Indian star after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England cricketer David Lloyd said Team India seems to win more when ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah doesn't play, when discussing his participation in the fourth Test at Manchester. The 31-year-old picked up his second five-wicket haul in the series in the third Test at Lord's.

However, the visitors suffered a heartbreaking 22-run defeat in the final moments of Day 5 to fall 1-2 behind in the best-of-five series. Bumrah also played the first Test at Leeds, which India lost by five wickets.

Yet, the lone game he missed at Edgbaston saw India demolish the hosts and pull off a then-series-levelling 336-run win.

Talking about Bumrah on the TalkSport Cricket Podcast, Lloyd said (via Hindustan Times):

"That's extraordinary. There was something that said when he plays they lose more than when he doesn't play, and he is like the best bowler in the world. And he is awkward and nasty with his action, but a thoroughly decent fella. It is what they've said and what the coach Gautam Gambhir said that he will play three out of the five Tests. So, he's got a choice."

Despite playing only two out of the first three Tests, Bumrah is the second leading wicket-taker in the series with 12 scalps at an average of 21.

"He'll play this next game and see where they are" - David Lloyd

David Lloyd believes Jasprit Bumrah will play the fourth Test at Manchester and decide on the series finale based on the scoreline. Trailing 1-2 in the series, India must win the fourth Test to garner hopes of a series win for the first time in England since 2007.

Yet, before the series, Bumrah confirmed that he would play only three out of the five Tests due to workload management.

"If he plays this next one at Old Trafford and they get a result to make it 2-2, you'd think he'd play at The Oval as well. I'm second-guessing, but I think he'll play this next game and see where they are. If England go 3-1, he won't play. But if it's 2-2, he will play at the Oval," said Lloyd (via the aforementioned source).

He continued:

"It is what they've said and what the coach Gautam Gambhir said that he will play three out of the five Tests. So, he's got a choice. There are two matches to go. He's played two. If they are true to their words, he should play this next game at Old Trafford. But then, you know, they can manoeuvre that, can't they?"

The teams are in the middle of a one-week break after a gruelling third Test, with the fourth Test set to get underway at Manchester on July 23.

