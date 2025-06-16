"When to push himself or take a break" - Former Indian spinner's big statement on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh backed ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah to manage his body efficiently during the upcoming England Test series. Team India will take on England in a five-match Test series, starting at Leeds on June 20.

Bumrah will likely play only three out of the five Tests as part of India's workload management strategy. The 31-year-old has consistently dealt with back injuries throughout his career, with the latest occurrence being the final Test of India's previous red-ball series in Australia earlier this year.

Bumrah could not take the field after the first innings, resulting in India losing the match and, thereby, the series by a 1-3 margin.

Talking about the importance of Bumrah in the England series, Harbhajan told the PTI:

"Jasprit Bumrah, he is that kind of individual, he knows his body. When to push himself or when to kind of take a break a bit. And of course, he understands his body better than anyone. And he is a brilliant athlete. India needs him in any test matches and every test match."

He added:

"So, to keep him fresh for the whole series would be the key. And I wish and I hope that he continues to be fit and continues to play cricket for Team India. And I hope he plays all five test matches in England."

Bumrah has been in red-hot form in Tests since the start of 2024, picking up 73 wickets in 14 games at an average of 15, including five 5-wicket hauls.

Analyzing Jasprit Bumrah's Test numbers in England

Jasprit Bumrah was in top form during India's last Test tour of England. [Credit: Getty]

Jasprit Bumrah has enjoyed incredible success in Tests in England, picking up 37 wickets in nine outings at an average of 26.27. The 31-year-old picked up seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul, in his maiden Test in England in 2018.

However, his best came in the 2021/22 tour, when he finished as the leading wicket-taker in the five-Test series. Bumrah picked up 23 wickets at an average of 22.47 as India walked away with a 2-2 draw. His worst Test performance in England came against New Zealand in the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC), when he went wicketless in both innings of India's eight-wicket defeat.

The champion pacer also boasts a sensational overall Test record against England, with 60 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 22.16, including three 5-wicket hauls.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

