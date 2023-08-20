“When Rashid broke into the IPL, Afghans weren’t a feared cricketing nation” - R Ashwin hails franchise cricket after UAE’s win over New Zealand

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has praised franchise cricket tournaments for providing a platform to players from non-mainstream nations. He made the comments in the wake of the UAE registering a historic T20I win over New Zealand.

UAE stunned New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I in Dubai on Saturday to register their maiden win over the Kiwis. Sent into bat after losing the toss, New Zealand were held to 142/8 as Aayan Khan claimed 3/20 and Muhammad Jawadullah 2/16. UAE gunned down the target with ease courtesy of fine knocks from skipper Muhammad Waseem (55 off 29) and Asif Khan (48* off 29).

Reflecting on UAE’s famous triumph, Ashwin took to Twitter and credited franchise leagues for allowing cricketers from so-called smaller nations to flourish.

“UAE beating New Zealand is a big achievement and it’s also showing us what franchisee cricket has succeeded in doing. There is hope for the next generation cricketer coming from countries that aren’t mainstream test nations and that’s good news for the game,” he wrote.

Giving the example of Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who is one of the most sought after players in franchise leagues across the globe, Ashwin added:

“When @rashidkhan_19 broke into the IPL, Afghans weren’t a feared cricketing nation at world cups but now no one can refuse that fact. The future may well see other nations having representations at the IPL and turning the fortunes of the game in their respective countries. 🤞🤞. Well done UAE👏👏 #UAEvsNZ.”

Rashid, 24, has the experience of 410 T20 games in which he has claimed 556 wickets at an average of 18.30 and an excellent economy rate of 6.45.

“Certainly no surprise to see the way they've played” - Mark Chapman on UAE’s historic win

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has stated that UAE’s win over the Kiwis in the second T20I wasn’t a surprise as associate cricket nations has been doing well in recent times.

Reflecting on UAE’s triumph, he said:

"I think we've seen associate cricket is going from strength to strength. The T20 World Cup in Australia highlighted that with some associate nations turning over some Test nations. Certainly no surprise to see the way they've played and the confidence they have with some really strong local tournaments here. It's producing some good talent."

The third and final T20I of the New Zealand vs UAE series will be played in Dubai on Sunday.