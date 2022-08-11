When Rishabh Pant's home crowd chanted 'Dhoni, Dhoni' after his missed chances behind the stumps

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is currently one of the upcoming global stars in world cricket. He has taken his game to a whole new level, both on the keeping and batting fronts.

He is often compared to former India captain MS Dhoni. While Dhoni has carved a niche for himself, the young cricketer from Delhi is still a star in the making. Pant has worked on his game tirelessly and has managed to make a name for himself in a very short time.

Not long ago, Pant faced massive criticism for his below-par wicketkeeping skills. During an ODI against Australia in Mohali in 2019, Pant was reminded by the crowd that he was filling in for a legend like Dhoni after he goofed up behind the stumps.

The youngster was all at sea with his glovework. Pant failed to collect the ball as Yuzvendra Chahal fired one down the leg-side and Ashton Turner survived an easy stumping chance. Alex Carey also benefited from Pant's sloppy wicketkeeping in the same over.

Every time Pant missed a stumping, crowds chanted Dhoni's name to let him know that he had big shoes to fill.

Pant, however, has come a long way since then. He has improved leaps and bounds and is currently rated among the best wicketkeepers in world cricket.

Rishabh Pant named in India's Asia Cup 2022 squad

Rishabh Pant will miss the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

After a busy couple of months in England and West Indies, the selectors have granted Pant some rest ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The Delhi-born cricketer will skip the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, which gets underway on August 18.

Pant will return to action during the much-awaited Asia Cup as India fast-track their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.

The Men in Blue will kickstart their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

