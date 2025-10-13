When Sachin Tendulkar’s India were bowled out for 81 while chasing 119 in 1997 Test vs West Indies

Team India have been handed a 121-run target in the ongoing second Test against the West Indies after a frustrating final wicket partnership between Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Men in Blue have to scale the total down to claim a 2-0 series win and continue their charge in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Such small targets have proven to be tricky in the past, and India are quite familiar with the feeling as they botched a run chase of a similar score against the same opposition, 27 years ago.

During India's tour of the West Indies in 1997, both sides headed into the third Test in Barbados with a 0-0 scoreline, courtesy of a couple of tame draws. Shivnarine Chanderpaul's first innings century resulted in the hosts scoring 289 in the first innings, with Venkatesh Prasad securing a five-wicket haul.

In reply, skipper Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid scored 92 and 78, respectively, to push India to 319, and hand them a slender lead. In the second innings, the pacers dominated the proceedings, led by Abey Kuruvilla's fifer to bowl out the West Indies for 140 in just 45 overs.

During the run chase, India were rattled by the Caribbean pace trio of Ian Bishop, Curtly Ambrose, and Franklyn Rose. VVS Laxman, featuring as an opener, was the sole batter to record double figures as the team lost half their side with just 45 on the board.

The pacers skittled out the lower order in no time as India were bowled out for 80 in 35.5 overs, suffering a shock defeat to miss out an opportunity to lead in the series.

The shocking loss arguably haunts the players to this day, with Sachin Tendulkar admitting that he was almost considering retirement after the match. Rahul Dravid, on the other hand, has mentioned that the loss 1997 Barbados Test is one of the match results he would love to reverse. He was also reminded of the defeat during a press conference ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8 contest against Afghanistan at the venue, during his tenure as head coach.

Team India start their run chase in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

The current Indian outfit have a relatively easier task compared to their predecessors from 1997, considering the nature of the surface and the strength of the bowling attack.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue have commenced their run chase attempt after Jasprit Bumrah claimed the final wicket to end West Indies' innings after enforcing the follow-on.

