"When Shadab was dismissed, I realized it was up to me" - Naseem Shah recalls 'deja vu' moment after Pakistan beat Afghanistan in 2nd ODI

Naseem Shah was once again a menace for Afghanistan as Pakistan ended up winning the second ODI in Hambantota on Thursday (August 24) by just one wicket with a ball to spare.

It was a deja vu moment for both teams as Naseem had smashed two sixes to sink Afghanistan in the Asia Cup last year. Moreover, Fazalhaq Farooqui was also the bowler on both occasions in what would have been a tough pill to swallow for Afghanistan.

In a video posted by Pakistan Cricket, here's what Naseem Shah had to say about his mindset when Shadab Khan was run out:

"I hope I don't get any heart attacks while playing such knocks towards the end (laughs). When I walked into bat, Shadab had faith that we could finish the game. But when Shadab was dismissed, I realized it was up to me to get the job done. The bowler was the same, the situation was the same and I backed myself to take my team over the line."

"I had the belief that I could do it" - Naseem Shah on pressure moments

After Naseem Shah hit the winning runs once again, he claimed that he had worked a lot on his batting ability in the nets. He has an understanding that he could walk out to bat in such situations to win the game for the team.

On this, Naseem stated:

"I had the belief that I could do it. I also practice in the nets knowing that my batting is likely to come in such breathtaking situations. It is difficult to remain calm in such situations, but I just try and focus on what I can do in that situation and keep things simple, focus on my work, and leave the rest to God."

Given the drama that unfolded after Shadab Khan was run out at the non-striker's end, it is safe to say that Afghanistan vs Pakistan could be a fiery encounter in the upcoming Asia Cup.