“When someone films a movie, watch it in the theatre and then criticise it” - Ravichandran Ashwin on The Hundred

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has defended the ECB’s latest tournament, The Hundred, amid criticism that the quality of cricket in the event is not great. According to Ashwin, people have been critical of The Hundred without clearly understanding the tournament’s format and rules.

The Hundred is a franchise cricket event in which 100 balls are bowled per side. It is formatted as 10 balls for one over. The inaugural edition of the tournament got underway on July 21 with a women’s game between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals.

Speaking in defence of The Hundred, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel:

“Those who did not understand this format commented vaguely about frequent changes in rules and formats. To many, innovation is not encouraged and is often misunderstood. When someone films a movie, we should watch it in the theatre and then criticise it. Making irrelevant comments even before going to the theatre does not work. We should appreciate the attempt and give credit to it.”

Ashwin added that he watched the initial matches of The Hundred and was quite impressed, especially with the performance of the women’s teams. He said:

“I watched a women’s game between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals. Though names were different, the game was outstanding, and women’s cricket is here to stay. I’d be glad if women’s IPL is all set to happen.”

“Hundred format has had an exciting start, and let’s see how it goes. Many believe this format can affect the performances of players. But I have found The Hundred enjoyable, and it can be called a sporting festival season. After tough times, experiencing live sports in cricket is something great,” Ashwin added about The Hundred.

Sunil Gavaskar described The Hundred as ‘insipid’

Unlike Ashwin, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is not a fan of The Hundred. He described the 100-ball tournament as ‘insipid’ and the coverage as ‘average’. In his column for mid-day, Gavaskar wrote about The Hundred:

"Having seen it on TV, the only word that comes to mind is insipid. The cricket is ordinary, and the coverage average with basic mistakes in player information, which, if made in the sub-continent, would have been mocked at especially by former England players, not to speak of the headlines the tabloids would have generated. The former players are raving about the crowds, but here too as yet the fierce loyalty of the franchise fans is not (yet) seen. Maybe, the experience at the ground is different, but as far as first impressions go, it has not been a great one."

Trent Rockets are on top of the points table in the men’s competition of The Hundred, with two wins in as many games. Northern Superchargers are leading in the women’s event, having won both of their matches so far.

