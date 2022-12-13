“When you start taking advice from outsiders and not involve seniors, issues come” – Shahid Afridi on Babar Azam

Former Pakistan player Shahid Afridi feels that captain Babar Azam doesn’t include seniors in their planning and strategy. He alleged that the skipper takes advice from outsiders, which is one of the reasons why the hosts lost the Test series against England.

Speaking on Samaa TV, Shahid Afridi said:

"1:56 – Leadership is all about uniting everyone. It means that you should discuss your plans with seniors. When you start taking advice from outsiders and not involve seniors, issues come.”

Afridi, however, backed Babar despite his repeated failures in the second innings of the first two Tests against England, where he scored four and one, respectively. The right-hander, though, scored 136 and 75, respectively, in the first innings of the Rawalpindi and Multan Tests.

“00:38 – We have also witnessed such things in our time. If we don’t value our players, the world will also not value them. No doubt, Babar Azam is the backbone of this team. His performance is not too bad in the series.”

He continued:

“Wo koi table tennis ya squash ka khel to nahi khelne jata hai jo akele perform kare aur jeetwaye (He doesn’t play table tennis or squash to triumph his team on his own)? We can’t expect enough from an individual unless the XI performs. He is the captain with a lot of responsibilities. He is our hero and he’ll stay a hero.”

Shahid Afridi’s blunt reply to Mohammad Yusuf

Shahid Afridi further questioned Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yusuf for neglecting his question on Mohammad Rizwan’s failure in the Multan Test. He reckons that the wicketkeeper-batter should make way for Sarfaraz Ahmed and also believes Pakistan must include specialist batter Shan Masood in their ranks.

On this, he said:

“1:00 – As a batting coach, it’s Yusuf’s domain. Rizwan shouldn’t be dropped, but rested. You’ve already lost the Test series. The third Test is in Karachi. I think Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shan Masood should get opportunities.”

Babar Azam and Co. will next play the Karachi Test, starting on Saturday, December 17. The hosts will hope for a consolation victory in the third Test.

