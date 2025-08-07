When is Team India's next match? Date, time and opposition

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Aug 07, 2025 18:02 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Team India celebrate a famous win at The Oval. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

India beat England by six runs at The Oval in a thrilling clash to level the five-match series 2-2. Needing 35 runs to win on Day 5 of The Oval Test, with four wickets in hand, the hosts failed to get over the line. Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed three wickets to finish with a well-deserved five-fer, while Prasidh Krishna (4-126) picked up the other wicket to fall.

The Oval Test marked a conclusion of a brilliant Test series in which England and India jostled from dominance from the start to the very end. Eventually, none of the two sides could assert their superiority to an extent that outshone the opposition. And so, India and England had to settle for a 2-2 draw, a fair reflection of how closely fought the five-match Test series was.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India will enjoy a break of nearly a month as their next international assignment is the 2025 Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. India were earlier scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Bangladesh from August 17 to 31. The series has now been postponed to September 2026.

also-read-trending Trending

India to face UAE in their opening Asia Cup 2025 clash

Team India will begin their 2025 Asia Cup campaign with a match against United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time).

The Men in Blue have been placed in Group A for the T20 tournament along with Pakistan and Oman. Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on September 14. Their last match in Group A against Oman will be on September 19.

The top two teams from each group (Group A and Group B) in Asia Cup 2025 will progress to the Super Four round. The top two sides from the Super Four will feature in the final in Dubai on September 28.

India are the defending champions in the Asia Cup, having won the previous edition in 2023. They are also the most successful team in the competition, with eight titles to their name.

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda.

