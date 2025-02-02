When is Team India's next match? Date, Time, & Opposition

India hammered England by a whopping 150 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2 in the fifth and final T20I of the series. Sent into bat by the visitors, the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 247-9 on the board in their 20 overs as opener Abhishek Sharma walloped 135 off 54 balls. The left-handed batter struck seven fours and as many as 13 sixes in a record-breaking knock.

In the chase, England were never in the hunt despite a valiant effort from opener Phil Salt, who clubbed 55 off 23 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes. Jacob Bethell was the only other visiting batter to reach double figures as the English side was bundled out for 97 in 10.3 overs. For India, Mohammed Shami claimed 3-25, while Varun Chakaravarthy, Shivam Dube and Abhishek claimed two apiece.

With the thumping victory on England, the Men in Blue clinched the five-match T20I series 4-1. Both the teams will now shift focus to the three-match ODI series.

Trending

India vs England 2025 1st ODI: Venue and IST timings

The first one-dayer of the three-match series between India and England will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. In India, the live telecast of the game will be available on Star Sports network channels, while the live streaming can be followed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as the website.

Expand Tweet

The Men in Blue have played 12 ODIs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur and have a 50-50 record at the venue, winning six games and losing an equal number. India have lost three of their last five ODIs played in Nagpur.

In their previous one-day match at the venue, which was way back in October 2007, they went down to Australia by 18 runs. Batting first after winning the toss, the Aussies posted 317-8 as the late Andrew Symonds smashed 107* off 88 balls. In the chase, India were held to 299-7 despite Sourav Ganguly's 86 and Sachin Tendulkar's 72. For Australia, Brad Hogg claimed 4-49 in his 10 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news