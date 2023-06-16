When will Asia Cup 2023 be held? Hybrid model explained

After all the confusion and controversies, the dates for Asia Cup 2023 have finally been confirmed. The tournament will take place from August 31 to September 17. The ODI tournament will be played in a hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Doubts emerged over the organization of the Asia Cup after BCCI President Jay Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President, had stated last year that India won’t travel to Pakistan for the tournament due to security reasons. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hit back and threatened that they too won’t visit India for the World Cup later in the year.

Subsequently, though, the PCB proposed a hybrid model, which was accepted by the ACC after multiple discussions and negotiations. A total of 13 matches will be played as part of the event. As per the hybrid model, four matches of Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan, the hosts of the tournament, while nine matches will be held in Sri Lanka.

An official statement from ACC confirmed the details of the tournament.

"We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches," the statement read.

“The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka. The 2023 edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final," the statement added.

The acceptance of the hybrid model by ACC has also cleared the decks for Pakistan’s participation in the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India in October-November.

Asia Cup 2023 groups

Arch-rivals Pakistan, India, and Nepal have been placed in Group A for Asia Cup 2023, while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are in Group B.

Nepal booked their place in the tournament by defeating United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup in Kathmandu in May.

