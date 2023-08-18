When will India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023 be announced? 

Team India's squad for the forthcoming 2023 edition of the Asia Cup is set to be announced on Monday, August 21, according to recent reports.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is likely to hold a meeting to finalize the Men in Blue squad for the ODI continental showpiece. The delay in the announcement of the lineup is because India are awaiting the status of some of their key players, like KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

Rohit Sharma is expected to captain India in the tournament, and senior players like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja are most certainly going to feature in the team as the side look to prepare for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played as per a hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, starting August 30. Pakistan and Nepal will battle it out in the opening fixture at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

India will open their Asia Cup campaign with a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma and Co. will play all of their matches in Sri Lanka.

List of Asia Cup 2023 squads announced so far

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Naim Sheikh

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Mahamad Asif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Pratish GC, Kishor Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Arjun Saud, Shyam Dhakal