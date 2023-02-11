"Whenever I bat, at least one pull shot should be there" - Rohit Sharma on not playing lofted pulls after hitting a six

Rohit Sharma has said that he refrained from hitting a lofted pull once he had struck Pat Cummins for a six with that shot in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener.

Rohit scored 120 runs in India's 400-run first-innings total in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. The hosts dismissed Cummins' side for 177 and 91 in their two innings to complete a comprehensive innings and 132-run win on Saturday, February 11.

During a post-match interaction on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan asked Rohit Sharma about his thinking behind not playing a lofted pull after the maximum against Cummins, to which he responded:

"Whenever I bat, at least one pull shot should be there. I had hit one, after that I was happy. Then I decided that I will keep it down only."

Deep Dasgupta also asked Rohit about the mental discipline he showed in not playing shots like the slog sweep on the second day, while he was more aggressive on Day 1. The Indian skipper replied:

"I realized it quickly when I went out to bat on the first day, I think it was about 20-22 overs left, I knew they will come to take wickets. I thought I should do something different when they do attacking bowling, I shouldn't allow them to bowl at one spot."

Rohit was unbeaten on 56 at the close of play on Day 1. He was the dominant partner in his 76-run opening-wicket partnership with KL Rahul, and struck nine fours and a six in the 69 deliveries he faced on the first day.

"I made up my mind that I cannot be dismissed because of the bowlers" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was more circumspect on Day 2 of the Nagpur Test. [P/C: BCCI]

Rohit Sharma pointed out that he realized on the second morning that he wouldn't be dismissed unless he committed a mistake, saying:

"When I came to bat on the second day, I didn't see much happening from the pitch. So I made up my mind that I cannot be dismissed because of the bowlers, I can only get out because of my mistakes."

The only centurion of the Nagpur Test added that he opted not to play any shots that could have led to his dismissal, elaborating:

"I removed from my mind the two-three shots playing which I could have been dismissed, like you were talking about the slog sweep or sweep. Those are my shots but I felt that this wicket did not have that much bounce, so there were chances of being struck on the pad. I wanted to play more straight down the ground."

Rohit was eventually bowled by a peach of a delivery from Cummins. The Australian skipper got the second new ball to move away slightly after pitching to rattle the Indian opener's off stump.

