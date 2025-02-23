Where can India vs Pakistan match of 2025 Champions Trophy be watched for free?

The first round of matches of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is complete, with India and New Zealand in Group A and South Africa and Australia in Group B kicking off their campaigns with wins. The second round of matches for Group A kicks off today, February 23, with India taking on Pakistan in Dubai.

Viewers in India can watch the match for free on TV Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) and Doordarshan Sports HD. Those online in India can watch the match for free on the JioHotstar mobile app or website.

The high-octane clash is expected to have a lot of eyeballs from around the world fixated on their TV and mobile screens. The last time the two sides squared off in ODIs was during the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup. The match recorded a TV viewership record of 173 million, with peak concurrency surpassing 76 million on TV and 35 million on digital platforms.

The viewership records are expected to be broken again, with both teams looking to win the crucial encounter. Additionally, it is a must-win game for Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in Champions Trophy

The last time these two sides squared off against each other in the Champions Trophy was in the summit clash of the 2017 edition- Source: Getty

In the ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan have a slender lead over India in head-to-head matches. The two teams have faced each other five times in the tournament's history, with Pakistan winning thrice (2004, 2009, and the 2017 final). India have won against their archrivals twice, beating them in the group stages of the 2013 and 2017 editions, both held in England.

India will face Pakistan for the sixth time in the history of the Champions Trophy. The last time these two sides faced each other was in the summit clash of the 2017 edition, which Pakistan won by 180 runs. The tournament was scrapped since then before being revived this year.

