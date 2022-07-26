Create
"Where it is difficult for us to even breathe, they won a war" - Cricket fraternity pays tribute to Indian Armed Forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Diwas commemorates India&#039;s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War in 1999 (Credit: Twitter)
Ankush Das
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jul 26, 2022 01:10 PM IST

On the 23rd anniversary of the Kargil victory, as Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated for commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war, the country's cricket fraternity paid tribute to the Armed Forces.

The Kargil war was fought between May 3 and July 26, 1999 in the Kargil district of Ladakh and along the Line of Control (LOC). The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the war.

Several leading cricketers, including Irfan Pathan, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Pragyan Ojha amongst others, joined the bandwagon on social media to pay tribute to the departed souls.

"Our lives are indebted to our jawans. My tribute to all the brave hearts of our country. #KargilVijayDiwas," Pathan wrote on Twitter.
Our lives are indebted to our jawans. My tribute to all the brave hearts of our country. #KargilVijayDiwas 🇮🇳
"I pay my tributes to the sacrifices and gallantry of our soldiers on #KargilVijayDiwas today," tweeted Uthappa.
I pay my tributes to the sacrifices and gallantry of our soldiers on #KargilVijayDiwas today 🙏
"Remembering the brave soldiers who laid their lives for our country. Homage to the brave souls on #KargilVijayDiwas," Pujara also paid his tribute.
Remembering the brave soldiers who laid their lives for our country. Homage to the brave souls on #KargilVijayDiwas 🙏 🇮🇳
"Heartfelt tribute to our brave soliders who made the ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty to defend the integrity and soverignty of our nation," Pragyan Ojha wrote on Twitter.
Heartfelt tribute to our brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty to defend the integrity and sovereignty of our Nation.#JaiHind #KargilVijayDiwas 🙏🏼 https://t.co/diubNR2mPz

Several other cricketers, including RP Singh, Mithali Raj, Yuvraj Singh, Rishabh Pant, and Gautam Gambhir, also paid their homage to the armed forces.

Every sacrifice has a different story to tell. Our heroes and brave soldiers fought till the end for our country. Remembering their sacrifices and courage 🙏🏻#KargilVijayDiwas #कारगिल_विजय_दिवस #RPSwing https://t.co/vekFJOQmLg
My salute to all those who fought gallantly for our nation in Kargil. Their courage and sacrifice can never be forgotten. Remembering the bravehearts of Kargil on Kargil Vijay Diwas. #KargilVijayDiwas https://t.co/4Nr7G0mnvD
Paying my tributes to the courageous martyrs of the Kargil war who selflessly protected our motherland 🙏🏻We will always be indebted to our armed forces. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas2022
शत शत नमन हमारे जवान भाइयों को जिन्होंने देश के लिये शहीदी दी🙏🙏 देश हमेशा आपका आभारी रहेगा ! कारगिल विजय दिवस 23 साल । 🇮🇳 ज़िन्दाबाद । जय हिंद https://t.co/RnzKxm3XLX
My tributes to all the incredible bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending our land. We are forever grateful to each and every one in our defence forces for their service to our Nation. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#KargilVijayDiwas https://t.co/7pn0gSrK0W
I salute our armed forces for upholding the honour and integrity of our nation and my deepest respect to every soldier who are protecting our motherland. 🇮🇳🙏🙌
Where it is difficult for us to even breathe, they won a WAR! Salute to the bravest of the brave! #KargilVijayDiwas https://t.co/rPAgCi9D8K

India's T20I squad members reach Trinidad ahead of 5-match series

The Men in Blue, including all-format captain Rohit Sharma, have landed in West Indies for the five-match T20I series, which gets underway on July 29 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Kuldeep Yadav also checked-in to the team hotel.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a short video where the cricketers were seen entering the team hotel. They captioned the video as:

"The T20I squad members have arrived here in Trinidad. The 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29. #WIvIND #TeamIndia."
The T20I squad members have arrived here in Trinidad 👋 The 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29.#WIvIND #TeamIndia https://t.co/pZLECGOtUu

Trinidad will host the first T20I before the base shifts to St Kitts for the next two games. The caravan will move to Florida, USA for the final two matches of the series.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

