"Where it is difficult for us to even breathe, they won a war" - Cricket fraternity pays tribute to Indian Armed Forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas

On the 23rd anniversary of the Kargil victory, as Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated for commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war, the country's cricket fraternity paid tribute to the Armed Forces.
The Kargil war was fought between May 3 and July 26, 1999 in the Kargil district of Ladakh and along the Line of Control (LOC). The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the war.
Several leading cricketers, including Irfan Pathan, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Pragyan Ojha amongst others, joined the bandwagon on social media to pay tribute to the departed souls.
"Our lives are indebted to our jawans. My tribute to all the brave hearts of our country. #KargilVijayDiwas," Pathan wrote on Twitter.
"I pay my tributes to the sacrifices and gallantry of our soldiers on #KargilVijayDiwas today," tweeted Uthappa.
"Remembering the brave soldiers who laid their lives for our country. Homage to the brave souls on #KargilVijayDiwas," Pujara also paid his tribute.
"Heartfelt tribute to our brave soliders who made the ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty to defend the integrity and soverignty of our nation," Pragyan Ojha wrote on Twitter.
Several other cricketers, including RP Singh, Mithali Raj, Yuvraj Singh, Rishabh Pant, and Gautam Gambhir, also paid their homage to the armed forces.
India's T20I squad members reach Trinidad ahead of 5-match series
The Men in Blue, including all-format captain Rohit Sharma, have landed in West Indies for the five-match T20I series, which gets underway on July 29 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Kuldeep Yadav also checked-in to the team hotel.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a short video where the cricketers were seen entering the team hotel. They captioned the video as:
"The T20I squad members have arrived here in Trinidad. The 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29. #WIvIND #TeamIndia."
Trinidad will host the first T20I before the base shifts to St Kitts for the next two games. The caravan will move to Florida, USA for the final two matches of the series.