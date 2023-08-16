Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is excited to see what compatriot Spencer Johnson has to offer in international cricket. Johnson received his maiden call-up in the T20I series against South Africa to be played from August 30.

Johnson grabbed the attention of cricket fanatics all over the world with his sensational spell in The Hundred. The left-arm pacer picked up three wickets and conceded just one run off his 20 balls.

Hazlewood also acknowledged how the left-arm pacer has risen in the past few months. Here's what Josh Hazlewood was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au about Spencer Johnson:

"He just looks so natural with his action and pretty easy pace that he gets. Where’s he been all these years? It’s a bit of a shame that we haven’t seen him a bit earlier, but he’s probably feeling that as well. He’s been outstanding the last six to twelve months."

George Bailey sees Spencer Johnson as an all-format player

Australian chief selector George Bailey recently claimed that they are looking at Spencer Johnson playing all three formats. However, he doesn't want to rush the left-arm pacer and wants to see how he shapes up in the T20Is.

"Spencer’s on the radar for all formats," Bailey said. "He’s a really exciting talent … it is always nice when you’ve got someone bowling left arm for whatever reason. It’s just a little bit different and can add some variety to your attack. First and foremost, we’ll get a really good look at him in the T20 series, which is probably the format that he’s played the most. He’s one that we’re keen to invest a bit of time into."

Australia will also play three ODIs against South Africa, after which they will travel to India for another three-match ODI series before the all-important ICC World Cup.