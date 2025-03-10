"Where will the seamers go?" - Former Indian cricketer lauds Rohit Sharma after his 76-run knock in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja lauded Rohit Sharma for his brilliant knock in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy. India played New Zealand in the final on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai and beat them by four wickets to lift the title.

India were chasing 252 for a win in the Champions Trophy final. Captain Rohit led from the front with a solid half-century, which set the tone for the rest of the run chase.

Talking about his skills, Ajay Jadeja said that Rohit relies on timing and not power to hit those big sixes. The former cricketer also highlighted his range of shots, saying that Rohit makes it difficult for bowlers as he hits them all around the park.

"Some skills are a blessing as well and this has been seen right from the start (with Rohit). He hits sixes with his timing, he does not hit the ball hard. His sixes are from point till deep fine leg. He plays everywhere. So where will you escape as a bowler? If a batter hits in only place then you try to not bowl there but if you give Rohit room he will hit you over point, he hits over covers, he hits straight as well and the way he picks seamers, if you pick the length where will the seamers go?," Jadeja said on the 'Dressing Room Show' (from 9:43 onwards).

Rohit Sharma scored 76 runs off 83 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes in his splendid knock. The skipper took responsibility and ensured that he attacked the opposition right from the word go, making it easier for the batters to come after him.

He combined with Shubman Gill to score 105 runs for the opening wicket, which pretty much put India in the driver's seat in the chase. Jadeja also said that Rohit finished the game with his knock right upfront and New Zealand ended up playing catch-up from there on in the Champions Trophy final.

"Rohit Sharma literally finished it (the run chase). If anything had to happen in the game, spin would play a part in the middle and you could back the opposition there. But the start that India got, New Zealand were only catching up after that. Rohit did not allow the seamers to come into the game at all. The game was gone from New Zealand by that stage. Later it looked as though they fought back a bit but those starting overs had made the game clear (for India)," he added (from 8:50 onwards).

"Everybody has to catch up with the India team now," - Wasim Akram praises India after 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

On the same show, former Pakistan captain and legend Wasim Akram also appreciated Rohit Sharma for his batting exploits in the powerplay. He highlighted that Rohit has hit 70 sixes in the first powerplay in the last four years in ODIs.

"Just over four years, in the powerplay, Rohit Sharma has hit 70 sixes in the powerplay. And even today the way he was batting. Slightly behind and slightly outside, I mean effortless. He has a lot of time and this is a natural thing," he said.

Wasim also praised India for their triumph in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Talking about the consistency of the team, he said that the Men in Blue are miles ahead and that the other nations have to catch up with them now. He also credited the team management and everyone involved behind these performances.

"Everybody has to catch up with the India team now. They are miles ahead of others now. Credit to everyone involved. Even if their coaches or management change, nothing changes from the bottom. If you change everything, you will have to start from scratch again," Wasim added (from 18:15 onwards).

Team India won their third Champions Trophy title on Sunday, the most by any team in the history of the tournament.

