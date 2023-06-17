“Whether it takes 80 overs or 160, it's the same score” - Josh Hazlewood not overwhelmed with England’s Bazball style 

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood reckons that the visitors did a good job on Day 1 of the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston on Friday, June 16. While England declared on 393/8 after 78 overs, the Aussie pacer stated that it was an even day's play considering the placid surface.

England batted first after winning the toss and scored at a rapid pace, as affirmed by Ben Stokes ahead of the series. Joe Root scored an unbeaten 118 off 152 balls, while Jonny Bairstow contributed a run-a-ball 78 and opener Zak Crawley 61 off 73.

While some critics reckon that England ended Day 1 with the upper hand, Hazlewood has a differing view. Speaking at a press conference at the end of day’s play, he opined:

"Think you have to look at the end score, so 8 for under 400 or basically all out for 400. You'd take that on that wicket for sure. Whether it takes 80 overs or 160, it's the same score. We have to start to look at things a bit differently, I guess, not so much strike-rates and economy and things like that.

"It's just about wickets and the score and if we can keep it as simple as that think it will go a long way towards wrapping our head around the new Ashes. Thought we held our guns pretty well. It wasn't outrageous strokeplay.

"There was a bit at the end there off Gazza [Nathan Lyon] for Rooty, but a batter on 100+ usually plays shots like that anyway with the tail,” Hazlewood, who claimed two key wickets, added.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was critical of Australia’s defensive field settings on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test. But Hazlewood defended the tactics, stating that there was nothing much in the surface for the bowlers. The right-arm pacer said:

"Think sometimes you can come across a day four or five wicket being like that in England if it's dry. The outside edge didn't feel in play much at all after that new ball so you sort of comparing it to the subcontinent a little or a Sydney wicket where the plans do change throughout the day and you go straighter where you are looking for lbws and bowled.

"Not your typical wicket but both teams have to bowl on it so we'll see how it goes," Hazlewood added.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was Australia’s most successful bowler of the day with figures of 4/149 from 29 overs.

“Sensed it was coming” - Hazlewood on England’s declaration

The 32-year-old, who got the scalps of Ben Duckett (12) and Ben Stokes (1), also added that he wasn’t surprised with England’s declaration on the opening day of the first Test. Asked about the same, he replied:

"Not really. Once Joe got his hundred they played a few shots, sensed it was coming. That's the way they are playing their cricket at the moment. First day was probably as I expected to be honest pretty much.

“The wicket was, not a great deal in it, very, very slow. Not much sideways movement or swing. 390 and we are none-for, so pretty even I'd say," the Aussie pacer asserted.

Responding to England's first innings total of 393/8 declared, Australia were 14/0 at stumps on Day 1.

