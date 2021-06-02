Which law says you can't be picked for the national team if you are above 30?: Sheldon Jackson slams Indian selectors 

Sheldon Jackson is a known name on the Indian domestic cricket circuit. The former Saurashtra batsman has scored over 800-plus runs in each of the last two completed Ranji Trophy seasons. He played an important role in Saurashtra finishing runners-up in 2018-19 before helping the team lift the trophy the following season.

Despite scoring heavily in domestic cricket, Sheldon Jackson has never managed to impress the selectors, who have not even considered him for the India A team.

In an interview with News18, the 34-year-old Sheldon has slammed the Indian selectors, who doubt his abilities and fitness because he is over 30 years old.

"I’m 34. If I’m performing well, better than a 22-23 year old, where is it written in the laws of the game that you’re not eligible to get picked for the national team? Who are those people judging you, and on ability are they judging you? By Ranji score? Fitness? If you’re scoring 800-900 runs consistently for two-three seasons, it means you have to be fit. Or you won’t be able to sustain it. So how can you be judged? Many a times I hear that ‘he’s above 30’. Where is it written that you can’t be picked? And who are these people who are taking away your right from you?" Sheldon Jackson said.

The only domestic player in this list who hasnt played for 🇮🇳. Covid go away so that i can do it for the 5th time , who knows may be then🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/aVdHnU1qGJ — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) May 26, 2021

Ahead of the 2020-21 Ranji Trophy season, Sheldon Jackson decided to represent Puducherry.

"It has pushed many players, because of Ranji not happening" - Sheldon Jackson

As the Ranji Trophy was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 crisis, the fate of domestic cricket looked uncertain. But Sheldon Jackson impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 242 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 155.12. He also scored a century against Andhra.

His stint in the domestic T20 competition earned him an IPL contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the first time since 2017.

But that has not been the case with most domestic cricketers, who are struggling without re-ball cricket. Apart from the monetary aspect, players are finding it hard to keep up their levels due to limited game time.

"It has pushed many players, because of Ranji not happening. Many senior players look to play red ball, and with that not happening, they have to generate some kind of revenue to take care of themselves and their families. Nowadays, everything has become so so expensive, and even in today’s times many (players) are not blessed with jobs. If Ranji doesn’t happen, then you don’t know how you’ll provide for your family," Jackson added.

Sheldon Jackson is yet to play for KKR in IPL 2021, and it remains to be seen if he will feature for the franchise in the second leg of the tournament in the UAE.

I hope my coaches, will be proud https://t.co/az2kWwJJH7 — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) May 26, 2021